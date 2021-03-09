Partnership Health Center begins COVID-19 vaccination clinics

MISSOULA — Partnership Health Center (PHC) in Missoula recently received a direct supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and has since begun a vaccination clinic at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

PHC will receive 1,500 doses of the vaccine each week directly from the Bureau of Primary Health Care. About 300 vaccines will be administered each day at the fairgrounds.

A portion of appointments are reserved for patients of federally qualified health centers such as PHC remaining appointments are open to the public -- but only those who qualify for Phase 1A or Phase 1B.

Vaccine clinics will typically occur Monday through Friday in the afternoon. Exact clinic hours will vary slightly to offer diverse appointment times and increase access.

Updated schedules for these vaccine clinics will be available here.

Registration links are available online here for available appointments or by calling (406) 258-INFO.