Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Flathead County

KALISPELL — A pair of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being scheduled for next week in the Flathead.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) -- in partnership with Bias Brewing and Backslope Brewing -- will host two free clinics for individuals 18 and older on June 9 and June 10.

“We wanted to partner with local health experts, community leaders, and businesses to provide vaccines and information at alternative locations and times of day to help make vaccines more accessible to all,” said Gabe Mariman of Bias Brewing.

The clinic on June 9 will be held at Backslope Brewing in Columbia Falls from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. while the June 10 clinic will take place at Bias Brewing in Kalispell from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. FCCHD notes that people 21 years of age and older who receive a vaccine at either of the clinics can receive one free beer.

“Providing vaccination events at local businesses will offer our community members the opportunity to get their COVID-19 shot in a low-key, fun environment with a trusted network of friends, healthcare providers, and business owners,” stated Erica Lengacher RN, MPH.

Local businesses that are interested in hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic should contact Health Officer Joe Russell at (406) 751-8155.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 63,708 vaccine doses have been administered in Flathead County and 30,504 people -- 34% of the eligible population are fully immunized. A total of 12,185 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 12,204 recoveries and 96 deaths.

The latest COVID-19 information from the Flathead City-County Health Department can be found here.

