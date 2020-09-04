Positive COVID-19 case at Columbia Falls school

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Columbia Falls School District confirmed Thursday evening that an individual associated with the district has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to high school families, Superintendent Dave Wick writes the district was notified of the case Thursday.

He added the Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed staff and students were in contact with the individual and subject to possible exposure.

The individual last had contact with others in the Columbia Falls School District one day before their diagnosis.

They have not been at school since Aug. 31 and those who were in close contact are currently being notified by the Flathead City-County Health Department.

The letter states that no identifiable information regarding the individual will be disclosed due to privacy laws.

Columbia Falls High School will still be open with no additional restrictions being put in place at this time from local health department.

Wick reminded students and staff that it's still recommended that any person who feels sick should seek out their medical provider for specific instructions.

They will continue to implement mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing, partitions, extra cleaning measures, and more.

School officials will also continue to monitor the situation and provide further information if and when it becomes available.