Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Potomac School in-person learning to resume on Oct. 4

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News graphic
COVID-19 coronavirus schools
Posted at 12:53 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 14:54:47-04

POTOMAC — Students in Potomac will return to the classroom on Monday, Oct. 4.

All classes for Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will resume a normal schedule, from 7:50 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Athletic practices and competitions will resume on Oct. 4 as well.

The wearing of face masks is recommended, but they are not required, according to a social media post.

Parents are asked to continue to do wellness checks of their children each morning including checking for fever and other covid-related symptoms.

School officials ask that if the parent feels that the child might be sick, that parent keep the student home and notify the school.

Additional information about the Potomac School Return-to-School Plan can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.