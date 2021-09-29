Potomac School in-person learning to resume on Oct. 4

POTOMAC — Students in Potomac will return to the classroom on Monday, Oct. 4.

All classes for Pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will resume a normal schedule, from 7:50 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Athletic practices and competitions will resume on Oct. 4 as well.

The wearing of face masks is recommended, but they are not required, according to a social media post.

Parents are asked to continue to do wellness checks of their children each morning including checking for fever and other covid-related symptoms.

School officials ask that if the parent feels that the child might be sick, that parent keep the student home and notify the school.

Additional information about the Potomac School Return-to-School Plan can be found here.