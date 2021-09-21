Poverello Center expresses thanks for reopening of Sleepy Inn

MISSOULA — The Poverello Center is expressing thanks now that the Sleepy Inn on West Broadway in Missoula is back open to help with COVID-19 mitigation.

The Sleepy Inn was reopened last week to quarantine and isolate people who have the virus but don't have a home to go to.

People in and around the Poverello Center are now being tested, and positive cases quarantined. The homeless shelter is also working with partners to create incentives for people who are experiencing homelessness to get the vaccine.

Officials with the Poverello Center say they are extremely grateful for the efforts of the city, county, the local Health Department, and the Human Resource Council for their support in protecting the most vulnerable during this recent outbreak of COVID-19.

“Vaccinations, quarantine, and isolation are critical tools to limit the community's spread of the virus. The Poverello Center is so thankful for this collaborative work done by the community to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for our neighbors without a home,” a news release states.

