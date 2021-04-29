BOZEMAN — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports there’s growing evidence about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy.

So what does that mean for expecting parents in the Gallatin Valley and Montana?

Dr. Melissa Wolf with the Family Birth Center at Bozeman Health says at this time, they are recommending the COVID-19 vaccine to their patients who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

She noted there is preliminary data showing that the dangers of the COVID-19 infection in pregnant patients can be serious.

“There are some who develop serious consequences, serious problems including hypertensive disorders of pregnancy like preeclampsia, also preterm birth,” said Dr. Wolf. “We really feel that the dangers of having COVID-19 in pregnancy are worse than any potential risk of the vaccine.”

Giuliana Miller from Bozeman is four months along. She says she’d like to see more research and long-term data to prove the vaccine is safe for those expecting.

“I am pro-vaccine. I have all the vaccines that you could ever imagine in my system right now," Miller said. "However, the less intervention right now I have with my pregnancy, the better."

Another pair of expecting mothers in Bozeman says it wasn’t a matter of if they would take the vaccine, it was a matter of when. Both are fully vaccinated and reported mild effects due to the shot.

“Just going into it is just wanting to be protected with the antibodies and having my baby protected since they’re so vulnerable,” said Carly Meyers.

Bozeman Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine for eligible residents and Dr. Wolf says she hopes pregnant patients will take advantage of the vaccine's availability.

“Certainly the decision is yours as to how you’d like to proceed," Dr. Wolf said. "Having seen pregnant patients with COVID now, some of them do become extremely ill and end up hospitalized."

"I would really recommend that patients do everything they can to protect themselves," Dr. Wolf concluded.