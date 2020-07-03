Public comment sought on Whitefish resolution for mask wearing in public settings

WHITEFISH — Residents are being asked to weigh in on a resolution that would require people to wear face masks in public.

Whitefish officials have been meeting with stakeholders to discuss the need for front line employees, visitors, and locals to wear a mask in public settings in response to dozens of email requests by business owners and citizens.

The input received has been overwhelmingly positive for the city to take formal action, according to a news release.

A City Resolution has been drafted and the public is encouraged to provide comments by 4 p.m. on Monday, July 6, via email (mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org). Comments should include a full name and address of the person submitting. City officials are asking for concise, courteous, and polite comments to be submitted.

City officials note that due to COVID-19 guidelines, a limited amount of the public can attend the city council meeting in person on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 7:10 p.m.