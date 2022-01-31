Ravalli County to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits

HAMILTON - Free at-home COVID-19 tests will soon be available for residents in the Bitterroot.

Ravalli County Public Health recently received its first shipment of the kits from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

They are being processed and delivered to five participating locations in the valley.

However, none of the kits will be handed out at Ravalli County Public Health in Hamilton.

Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber notes the Public Health office will continue to use its office for vaccination services.

Below are the locations at times of operation where home tests can be collected:

Ravalli Family Medicine 411 West Main Street Hamilton – weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bitterroot Valley Urgent Care 1230 North First Street Hamilton – weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; weekends 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bitterroot Health Convenient Care 1200 Westwood Drive Hamilton – Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lifespan Family Medicine 715 Main Street Stevensville – weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Florence Family Medicine 5549 Old Highway 99 Florence – weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Webber says Ravalli County Public Health is hoping to have the kits distributed to participating locations by Monday, Jan. 31.

Visit the state website at http://hometest.mt.gov/ for additional information.