Record reconciliation shows additional COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County

HELENA – A recent records reconciliation performed by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has found several additional COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County.

An email sent by DPHHS on Monday shows nine additional deaths have been confirmed in the county, bringing the total to 281. “None of the deaths are recent, they occurred in November 2021, January 2022 (2), February 2022 (7), and March 2022 (3),” the email reads.

The Montana state COVID-19 tracking map was showing a total of 29,197 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 28,878 recoveries. There were 22 new and 38 active cases being reported on Monday.

A total of 45,372 Flathead County residents are fully vaccinated representing 45% of the eligible population.

The latest Flathead COVID-19 information can be found at https://www.flatheadhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine/.