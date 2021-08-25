Reminder issued as Flathead Co. COVID-19 numbers rise

KALISPELL — Flathead County is continuing to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, related hospitalizations, and deaths.

There were 690 active cases reported as of Tuesday, which the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) notes is the highest the county has seen since February of 2021.

Public health officials are urging community members to take personal action to ease the spread of COVID-19 and also protect vulnerable community members.

“The increasing number of positive cases is concerning, and we are already seeing strains on our healthcare system and public health staff,” said Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell. “We strongly encourage our community to follow public health guidance and receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

FCCHD recommend people adhere to the following recommendations:

Receive a COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccine is available for eligible individuals in Flathead County at the health department, local clinics and pharmacies, and various pop-up clinics. Click here for more information on how to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Practice COVID-19 precautions. Adhere to physical distancing recommendations, hand hygiene and surface sanitation procedures, and staying away from others when sick.

Follow CDC guidance regarding isolation and self-quarantine protocols. If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, seek testing and follow recommended isolation procedures. If you have been named as a close contact, follow guidance from the CDC regarding quarantine or testing guidelines.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 14,296 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 13,490 recoveries and 116 deaths. There were 690 active cases as of Tuesday.

A total of 36,628 residents are fully immunized against COVID 19 -- representing 41% of the eligible population. A total of 75,256 vaccines have been administered in Flathead County.

