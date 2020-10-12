Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

State: 94 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

1,071 active COVID-19 cases reported
items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Flathead City County Health Department
Posted at 10:18 AM, Oct 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-12 12:20:18-04

KALISPELL — State health officials report an additional 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 1,072 active cases as of Monday morning.

A total of 2,095 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 1,001 recoveries and 23 deaths.

FlatheadF40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadM70-7910/11/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadF80-8910/11/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadF0-910/11/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadM80-8910/11/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadF0-910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM70-7910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadF70-7910/11/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadF80-8910/11/2020
FlatheadF70-7910/11/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM80-8910/11/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadF50-5910/11/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadF60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadF10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadM70-7910/11/2020
FlatheadF0-910/11/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadM60-6910/11/2020
FlatheadF30-3910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadF70-7910/11/2020
FlatheadF20-2910/11/2020
FlatheadF70-7910/11/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020
FlatheadF40-4910/11/2020
FlatheadM80-8910/11/2020
FlatheadM10-1910/11/2020

The Flathead City-County Health Department reported on Oct. 5 that the area is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD).

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.