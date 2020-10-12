State: 94 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Flathead Co.

KALISPELL — State health officials report an additional 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being seen in Flathead County.

Numbers from the Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map show a total of 1,072 active cases as of Monday morning.

A total of 2,095 coronavirus cases have been recorded to date in Flathead County. There have been 1,001 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Flathead F 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead F 80-89 10/11/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/11/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/11/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/11/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead F 80-89 10/11/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/11/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead F 50-59 10/11/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead F 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead F 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead M 70-79 10/11/2020 Flathead F 0-9 10/11/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead M 60-69 10/11/2020 Flathead F 30-39 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/11/2020 Flathead F 20-29 10/11/2020 Flathead F 70-79 10/11/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020 Flathead F 40-49 10/11/2020 Flathead M 80-89 10/11/2020 Flathead M 10-19 10/11/2020

The Flathead City-County Health Department reported on Oct. 5 that the area is seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD).

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.