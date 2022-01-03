Watch
State reports 64 omicron COVID-19 cases in 17 Montana counties

MTN News
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 14:37:15-05

HELENA — The State of Montana is reporting that the omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in 17 counties.

According to a press release, MTPHL and Fyr Diagnostics reported 49 additional cases infected with the omicron variant since the last weekly epi update on December 29.

This brings the statewide total to 64 cases infected with the omicron variant in 17 counties: Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Mineral, Missoula, Pondera, Powell, Silver Bow, Teton, and Yellowstone.

There were 815 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday. There are 3,104 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS). (read Monday's full report here).

