Montana COVID-19 update: 815 new cases, 2 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 815 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday.

There are 3,104 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 2 newly-reported deaths. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,908.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 127, up 4 from Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,433.

There have been 198,520 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Missoula County Cases: 18,316 Total | 195 New | 501 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 32,247 Total | 112 New | 486 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 23,597 Total | 85 New | 616 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,763 Total | 73 New | 281 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,539 Total | 65 New | 261 Active

Park County Cases: 2,871 Total | 49 New | 115 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,201 Total | 47 New | 193 Active

Richland County Cases: 2,065 Total | 27 New | 37 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,398 Total | 22 New | 59 Active

Glacier County Cases: 2,519 Total | 14 New | 24 Active

The cumulative number of recoveries is now 192,508.

There were 11,649 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 539,983 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,332,196.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

