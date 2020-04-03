State total of COVID-19 cases continues to rise

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map shows there are 262 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana as of Friday evening.

There were 243 confirmed cases as of Friday morning according to the map. While the map does not include it, Missoula County health officials are reporting that there were three more cases in Missoula County, bringing its total to 20 and the state total to 265. There are two new cases in Flathead County, bringing its total to 20.

(NOTE: This number may change due to counties reporting final numbers to the state.)

Newly reported COVID 19 cases (by county):

Broadwater: 1

Flathead: 2

Gallatin: 8

Toole: 6

Yellowstone: 2

Missoula: 4

Total reported COVID-19 cases (by county):

Gallatin County - 101

Yellowstone County - 38

Missoula County - 20

Flathead County - 20

Lewis and Clark County - 13

Toole County - 12

Silver Bow County - 11

Cascade County - 11

Madison County - 6

Park County - 6

Lincoln County - 6

Lake County - 4

Broadwater - 4

Deer Lodge County - 3

Jefferson County - 2

Carbon County - 1

Ravalli County - 1

Musselshell County - 1

Meagher County - 1

Roosevelt County - 1

Hill County - 1

Liberty County - 1

Glacier County - 1

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths reported in Montana as well as 24 hospitalizations. A total of 6,057 tests had been completed as of Friday eveing.

Montana remains under a statewide stay-at-home directive which is currently in effect through Friday, April 10.