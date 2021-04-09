Thousands more Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

MISSOULA — There are several COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming up in Missoula over the next several days.

Missoula County residents ages 16 and older will have several opportunities to get their COVID-19 vaccine in the next week.

Upcoming clinics include:

Missoula City-County Health Department, former Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall First-dose Moderna appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18and older



Sunday, April 11

Missoula City-County Health Department, former Lucky's Market First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older. 16-and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment. WALK-UP APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Monday, April 12

Missoula City-County Health Department, former Lucky's Market at Southgate Mall First-dose Moderna appointments (18+) and single-dose Johnson & Johnson appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18 and older



Partnership Health Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds Building No. 16 First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older16-and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment.



Tuesday, April 13

Partnership Health Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds Building No. 16 Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18 and older



Wednesday, April 14

Missoula City-County Health Department, former Lucky's Market First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older. 16-and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them during their appointment.



Friday, April 16

Partnership Health Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds Building No. 16 First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older



Residents can go to the Get Vaccinated page to make an appointment, and it only takes a few minutes to sign up. People can also call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. when appointments are available.

Patients who book appointments for two-shot vaccines are committing to a second-dose appointment exactly 21 days later (Pfizer) or 28 days later (Moderna) from the date of their first dose, at the same time as their first appointment. Patients must make sure they are free for the second dose appointment before booking their first dose. Those who cancel their second appointment are not guaranteed a second dose.

As of April 5, nearly 27% of the 99,813 eligible Missoula County residents are fully immunized, and close to 48,000 residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Missoula County vaccine providers have administered 73,201 total first and second doses.