Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Under the Big Sky festival in Whitefish postponed to next year

items.[0].image.alt
MTN NEWS
Under the Big Sky music and arts festival in 2019 at the Big Mountain Ranch outside of Whitefish.
UNDER THE BIG SKY FESTIVAL CANCELED 2019 FILE photo.jpg
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-05 19:20:06-04

WHITEFISH — The Under the Big Sky music and arts festival has officially been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Big Sky, which debuted in 2019 at the Big Mountain Ranch outside of Whitefish, was slated for July 18-19 this year. However according to Under the Big Sky's website, this year's festival has been moved back to July 17-18, 2021.

"Well folks, it’s with a very heavy heart that we deliver this news," the website reads. "We held on as long as was reasonably possible, but even with the latest developments we just don’t see a path forward. We’ve been lucky enough to secure nearly all the same artists for next year though, and will have more artists announced soon."

Tickets purchased for the 2020 shows are still valid for the 2021 festival, with the website saying they are working on a special Friday night opener in 2021 for those who hang on to those tickets for the 2021 festival. For those who cannot make it to the shows next year, patrons can request a refund here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.