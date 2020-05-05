Under the Big Sky festival in Whitefish postponed to next year

WHITEFISH — The Under the Big Sky music and arts festival has officially been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Big Sky, which debuted in 2019 at the Big Mountain Ranch outside of Whitefish, was slated for July 18-19 this year. However according to Under the Big Sky's website, this year's festival has been moved back to July 17-18, 2021.

"Well folks, it’s with a very heavy heart that we deliver this news," the website reads. "We held on as long as was reasonably possible, but even with the latest developments we just don’t see a path forward. We’ve been lucky enough to secure nearly all the same artists for next year though, and will have more artists announced soon."

Tickets purchased for the 2020 shows are still valid for the 2021 festival, with the website saying they are working on a special Friday night opener in 2021 for those who hang on to those tickets for the 2021 festival. For those who cannot make it to the shows next year, patrons can request a refund here.