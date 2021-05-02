'Vaccine Fiesta' planned in Missoula for Cinco de Mayo

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has announced a "vaccine fiesta" to be held in partnership with Imagine Nation Brewing Co. on Cinco de Mayo this Wednesday.

MCCHD said in a press release its mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be parked at the Imagine Nation parking lot, located at 1151 W. Broadway St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The clinic will offer free Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots on a first-come, first-serve basis to people 18 and older.

The release said the event will practice social distancing and use of face coverings.

MCCHD said all eligible community members are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.