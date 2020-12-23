Whitefish hospital receives 400 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

WHITEFISH — North Valley Hospital in Whitefish received its first delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine late Tuesday afternoon.

The first delivery contains 400 doses and will be prioritized for healthcare workers at the highest risk for known or expected COVID-19 exposure with patients.

The first doses of the vaccine were administered Tuesday evening to high-risk healthcare workers. The first vaccine clinic begins Wednesday for high priority healthcare workers.

“Receiving the vaccine was the first time in the last few months that I have felt hope that we are making progress in this battle,” said Emergency Physician Dr. Ashleigh Magill.

“The ability to do even more to protect our families, our friends, our neighbors and our community, and especially our patient populations who are most at risk gives the feeling of a weight being lifted,” Dr. Magill added.

North Valley Hospital is encouraging the community and visitors to continue their efforts to stop the COVID-19 surge by washing their hands, wearing a face covering and practice social distancing.