Whitefish passes resolution urging mask wearing in public settings

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish City Council has approved a resolution strongly encouraging the use of masks or cloth face coverings in public settings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Monday evening's decision comes after city officials reviewed more than 500 letters from business owners and citizens and listening to comments from the public in attendance, according to a news release.

"When social distancing is not possible, science strongly shows that the use of masks can help prevent the spread of the virus," said Mayor John Muhlfeld.

"We have seen many examples around the country where the virus continues to spike and we want to do everything possible to protect our vulnerable community and keep our economy open," he added.

More than 60% of the letters received regarding the resolution supported taking formal action supporting the use of masks in public settings.

City officials note that if it is determined that the guidelines are not being followed then the passing of an ordinance to require such guidelines be adhered to and provide penalties for non-compliance will be considered.

The resolution can be viewed by visiting the City of Whitefish website.