Whitefish restaurant closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WHITEFISH — A restaurant in Whitefish has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Great Northern Bar and Grill states in a social media post that they learned of the positive test on Saturday and decided to temporarily close.

The employee last worked on Sunday, July 5, and is now under quarantine.

"We are working closely with the Mayor, The City of Whitefish, and the Flathead County Health Department to continue to keep the community's health at the forefront of all of the decisions we make," the post states.

There is no word yet on when the Great Northern Bar and Grill will reopen