Yellowstone County reports 340th COVID-related death

RiverStone Health reported one new COVID-19-related death in Yellowstone County Friday, the 340th since the pandemic began.

The most recent death was a woman in her 80s who died Thursday in a Billings hospital. She was fully vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

RiverStone Health officials noted that Yellowstone County residents account for roughly one-quarter of all active COVID-19 cases statewide. The county has 3,066 active cases, and Montana has 12,539 active cases.

In addition, Yellowstone County represents about 16 percent of the state's 2,079 COVID-related deaths.

Also on Friday, Billings hospitals were caring for 126 of the 463 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, a little over one quarter. Among the 126 Billings inpatients, 104 had not been vaccinated.

Vaccination remains the fastest, surest way to reduce the risk of being infected with COVID-19 or spreading the virus to others, according to RiverStone.