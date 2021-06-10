Yellowstone County reports youngest COVID-19 death of the year

BILLINGS — BILLINGS - Health officials report a Yellowstone County resident less than 40 years old passed away this week due to COVID-19 related illness.

The death toll now stands at 272 since April 2020, according to RiverStone Health.

A woman in her 30s died on Wednesday, June 9, at a Billings hospital.

She had underlying medical conditions, according to RiverStone Health, and hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

RiverStone Health notes she is the youngest Yellowstone County resident to die of COVID-19.

Records show that three Yellowstone County residents in their 30s died of COVID-19 related disease last year.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this latest pandemic victim,” said Yellowstone County Health Officer, president and CEO of RiverStone Health John Felton.

“Her death is tragic testimony that this virus can attack young people. That’s why everyone age 12 and over needs to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Felton continued.