KALISPELL — The man accused of shooting and killing one and injuring three others Tuesday in Kalispell was returning to an early morning party before he opened fire, according to court documents.

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Court docs: Suspect was returning to Kalispell party when he opened fire

The 21-year-old suspect, Kaleb Hilliard, is expected to appear in court on Oct. 22 on deliberate homicide charges.

Hilliard has been charged with one count of deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

Court documents said law enforcement responded to a disturbance with a weapon at a party outside of apartments near PJ Rentals in Kalispell.

Officers located multiple people who had been shot, and Hilliard was identified as the suspect.

Court documents said witnesses on scene described escalating tension throughout the night between Hilliard and a woman.

Law enforcement said Hilliard left the party and returned later in the night and was approached by two males at his driver-side window.

Officers said Hilliard pulled out a gun and shot both males and another resident of the apartment complex.

Surveillance video showed Hilliard fleeing the scene while dragging a woman along the pavement, while another male returned gunfire at his car.

Court documents said one male was pronounced dead on scene while two others were treated for gunshot wounds. A woman was left injured with road rash and head injuries.

After the shooting law enforcement located Hilliard at his home where he told officers he feared for his life and admitted to firing his gun at the two males standing outside his car.

Hilliard’s arraignment is scheduled for October 22 in Flathead County District Court.