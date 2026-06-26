POLSON, MT — Brad Pluff has been running Crazy Dragon Fireworks in Polson for 28 years, turning what started as a simple fireworks stand into a community staple on the Flathead Reservation.

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Crazy Dragon Fireworks has served Flathead Reservation community for nearly 3 decades

While most families plan vacations around the Fourth of July holiday, Pluff's family does the opposite.

"Most people plan their trips around Fourth of July... and we don't," Pluff said.

The business has become a multigenerational family effort, with relatives staffing the stand and loyal customers returning year after year.

"My family for the last 20-some years have been working here at the stand... We have regulars every year, and it has become a big family," Pluff said.

But rising costs have forced the business to make difficult changes. Crazy Dragon Fireworks has cut nearly half its inventory over the last few years.

"We sell about 60 percent of what we used to because the prices have gone up so much. The most expensive thing is getting the fireworks here," Pluff said.

Despite the challenges, some products remain favorites.

"Roman candles are a big seller here on the reservation," Pluff said.

"We sell out of these every year – the kiddie packs," Pluff said.

Crazy Dragon Fireworks operates twice a year — for the Fourth of July and New Year's — and Pluff says the stand will be back for each celebration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

