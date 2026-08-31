Crews still working to contain Nature Grove fire at Bitterroot National Forest

RAVALLI COUNTY, Mont. — Crews are still working to contain the Nature Grove fire at Bitterroot National Forest on Monday.

According to fire officials, residents east of the 1800 block of Skalkaho Highway have been issued evacuation warnings.

Officials add that traffic delays should be expected in the area. The fire is approximately half a mile from Black Bear Campground, south of Highway 38.

The incident command team said the nearby Bear Gulch fire is secured and in patrol status.

For more information, go to http://ravallicounty.gov.