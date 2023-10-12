Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

1 taken into custody after standoff with law enforcement in Flathead County

Helena Flats Standoff
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
A break-n suspect who barricaded himself inside a home on Aspen Court in the Kalispell area was taken into custody on October 12, 2023.
Helena Flats Standoff
Evergreen SWAT Standoff
Flathead SWAT Standoff 101223.png
Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 16:53:14-04

UPDATE: 2:47 p.m. - Oct. 12, 2023

The Northwest Regional SWAT Team was dispatched to a residence in the Kalispell area on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a man breaking into a home on Aspen Court off of Helena Flats Road.

Flathead SWAT Standoff 101223.png

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home and told officers he had a gun.

The SWAT team and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office negotiated with the suspect who eventually surrendered to the police.

Evergreen SWAT incident
A break-n suspect who barricaded himself inside a home on Aspen Court in the Kalispell area was taken into custody on October 12, 2023.

No injuries have been reported and the suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

While no charges have been filed at this time, charges are being discussed.

(first report: 2:27 p.m. - Oct. 12, 2023)

A break-in suspect was taken into custody after barricading himself inside a Flathead County residence on Thursday afternoon.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News the male suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Aspen Court in the Evergreen area.

The suspect told law enforcement that he had a gun, according to Sheriff Heino.

The Northwest Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader