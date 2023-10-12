1 taken into custody after standoff with law enforcement in Flathead County

UPDATE: 2:47 p.m. - Oct. 12, 2023

The Northwest Regional SWAT Team was dispatched to a residence in the Kalispell area on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a man breaking into a home on Aspen Court off of Helena Flats Road.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home and told officers he had a gun.

The SWAT team and Flathead County Sheriff’s Office negotiated with the suspect who eventually surrendered to the police.

Kiana Wilson/MTN News A break-n suspect who barricaded himself inside a home on Aspen Court in the Kalispell area was taken into custody on October 12, 2023.

No injuries have been reported and the suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

While no charges have been filed at this time, charges are being discussed.

(first report: 2:27 p.m. - Oct. 12, 2023)

information from Kiana Wilson included in this report


