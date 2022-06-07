Watch
1 arrested following burglary at Hot Springs Public Schools

Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 07, 2022
HOT SPRINGS - A person has been arrested following a recent burglary at the Hot Springs Public Schools.

The Hot Springs Police Department reports in a social media post that the burglary investigation took place on Sunday.

A person of interest was identified with the assistance of school officials, according to law enforcement.

The person of interest was located and arrested on multiple criminal charges.

"At this time we cannot release further details on this investigation," a social media post reads.

