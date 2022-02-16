1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Billings

One man was killed in a shootout with police Tuesday night on the 100 block of Seventh Street West in Billings, according to Billings Police. Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Initial reports were short on details, but no officers were injured, according to Wooley.

Detectives were on scene investigating just before 9 p.m. and remained through the night.

Area residents told MTN News a man was seen outside with a gun, prompting a call for police, and around a dozen gunshots were heard outside.

The man's body was seen covered by a sheet in the roadway on Seventh Street West near the intersection of St. Johns Avenue.

Billings Police Rich St. John is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to release more details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.