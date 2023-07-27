Watch Now
1 in custody, 1 hospitalized following fight in Midtown Missoula

Claire Peterson/MTN News
One man is in custody and a second man is in the hospital with injuries after a fight with a deadly weapon that took place on July 27, 2023, in Midtown Missoula.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 13:28:07-04

MISSOULA - One man is in custody and a second man is in the hospital with injuries after a fight with a deadly weapon that took place Thursday morning in Midtown Missoula.

Missoula Police tells MTN News that the fight happened at 7:45 a.m. near the Montana Rail Link Park at the intersection of South Avenue and Johnson Street.

There is crime tape along with evidence markers in the area of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

- information from Claire Peterson included in this report.

