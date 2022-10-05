Watch Now
1 injured, 1 arrested following shooting at park in Billings

Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 12:58:40-04

BILLINGS - One man was injured and another arrested following a Tuesday night shooting at Stewart Park in central Billings.

The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. after several people reported hearing shots at the park, which is home to batting cages, youth football and softball fields, and a bus stop.

Police found a 32-year-old man with what was described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the area, according to a tweet from Billings police.

Police found and arrested a 28-year-old suspect nearby, according to the tweet.

