Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

1 killed, 1 jailed following fatal stabbing in Columbia Falls

Flathead County Justice Center
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MTN News file
The Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell
Flathead County Justice Center
Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 15:30:02-04

COLUMBIA FALLS - A person has died after being stabbed in Columbia Falls on Tuesday afternoon.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says law enforcement received a call at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

The victim was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he later passed away.

The suspect is being held in the Kalispell jail pending charges, according to Sheriff Heino.

No further information is being released at this time; however, Sheriff Heino says there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App