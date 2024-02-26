1 person arrested after shots fired in Polson casino parking lot

POLSON — One person is behind bars after shots were fired in Polson over the weekend.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson says officers responded to reports of shots fired in the KwaTaqNuk Resort and Casino parking lot shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Officers responded to the scene and determined shots had been fired following a verbal altercation.

Chief Simpson says Lucky Cluff-Smith allegedly fired a gun into an unoccupied vehicle after a domestic dispute.

Cluff-Smith fled the scene but was stopped in Pablo by a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Polson officers then arrived and Cluff-Smith was arrested on pending charges of felony assault with weapon charges.

“We’re thankful that no one was hurt during this incident and beyond grateful that any further tragedy was prevented. This incident came to a quick and peaceful resolution with help from our partners at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office," Chief Simpson stated.