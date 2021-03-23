1 person dead after weekend shooting in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter on Monday said that 29-year-old Robert Manual Komeotis has been identified as the man who died after being shot on Saturday night in Great Falls.

Sheriff Slaughter said the cause of death is due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner is homicide. At this point, we do not know if anyone has been charged in connection with the death.

Police responded to the shooting at around 11 p.m. on 18th Street between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North.

“About 11 o’clock, we heard shots fired. I was letting my dog in the house. He was pawing at the door, opened the door, heard a commotion outside, opened the door, and five shots fired," said Brennen Hankins who lives nearby.

"After the scene was clear, me and my brother ran across the street, found two guys lying there in the parking lot, another girl with a rag wrapped around her head," Hankins continued. "I guess there was an altercation of some sort."

The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate.