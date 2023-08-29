2 arrested custody following Billings bank robbery

BILLINGS - Two men who were arrested Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, on suspicion of robbing the Wells Fargo bank in Billings are also suspected of robbing another Billings bank four days earlier.

Patrick Justice, 25, and Steven Whitecloud, 87, both local residents, were arrested Monday in Billings Heights after the alleged robbery, Billings police said on social media.

The two are also suspected of robbing US Bank on Grand Avenue on Aug. 24. In that case, a man walked into the bank and also contacted an employee and demanded money while threatening with a weapon, according to police.

Justice and Whitecloud were both booked into Yellowstone County jail.