2 people arrested in Missoula in ‘emergency health hazard’ incident

MISSOULA – Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants on Wednesday in Missoula during the removal of a pair of travel trailers.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennet says officers – along with city code compliance personnel, the health department, and animal control -- responded to the 2600 block of Latimer Street "in response to numerous complaints involving public health and public nuisances.”

According to a news release, two “derelict travel trailers from the roadway was taken to abate the public nuisance” in the area. Bennett says the action came following “numerous warnings, contacts, citations, and attempts to offer resources had been unsuccessful over the course of several months.”

In addition to the arrests, the travel trailers — which were deemed an “Emergency Health Hazard” by the Missoula City-County Health Department — were removed from the scene.

Bennett says that “resources and alternate housing options were provided to persons affected by this response.”