2 people taken into custody following 'violent offense' in Missoula

MISSOULA - Two suspects were taken into custody following what is being called a "violent offense" that was reported to Missoula Police Department on Thursday.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the incident occurred at 1919 North Johnson Street and the suspects then left in a vehicle.

The Winter Emergency Shelter is located at that address.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield to police.

"Officers pursued the vehicle due to the nature of the reported offense," a news release states.

Two suspects were located and taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident is continuing with Missoula Police stating there is no threat to the public.

No additional information is being released at this time.