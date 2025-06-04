2nd person charged with homicide in death of man at Montana trailer park

BILLINGS — A second person was charged Tuesday with deliberate homicide in connection with the burning death of a 62-year-old Billings man in the Meadowlark Trailer Park in mid-May.

The accused, a 14-year-old Billings boy, was allegedly with his co-defendant, 32-year-old Justin Hosey, and beat the victim, amputee Michael Lee Huston, while he was tied up.

Teen charged with homicide for trailer park murder

According to charging documents, the boy told police that he kicked the victim in the head twice and stole items from his trailer, then watched as Hosey allegedly strangled him with a rope and tied him up on May 10.

The boy also said that he was outside the residence when he saw the smoke and flames. Authorities determined that Huston was doused with gasoline while still alive and set on fire.

The boys was charged as an adult, which could result in a stiffer penalty compared to juvenile court. He is scheduled to appear in Yellowstone County District Court Wednesday morning.

MTN News is not naming the boy because of his age.

According to court documents, Billings police learned of the boy's involvement after Hosey mentioned him in two different phone calls from jail a little over a week after his arrest.

Hosey said in the phone call that the boy did "the majority of the dirty work," including the beating, as revenge for what the pair felt Huston had done to the boy's sister, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors stated that Hosey told multiple people after the fire that he had targeted the victim because he believed he was a pedophile and had made an inappropriate comment about an underage girl.