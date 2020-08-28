3 arrested following Kalispell disturbance

KALISPELL — Three people were arrested late Thursday night following a disturbance on the west side of Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department was called out shortly before 11:30 p.m. and while en route were told the disturbance allegedly involved a weapon.

While officers talked with the alleged victims in the assault, the suspected vehicle -- with the three suspects inside -- was located by KPD, according to a news release.

Officers detained them for questioning and all three were then arrested and taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.

Josiah J. Brown, 18, has been arrested and charged Assault with a Weapon while Dillon C. Yeadon, 18, and Jeremy C. Laporta, 19, were both arrested on Accountability to Assault with a Weapon charges.

There is no on-going threat to public safety as a result of this situation, according to the Kalispell Police Department.