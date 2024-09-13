Watch Now
Accused wrong-way driver charged in Montana woman's death pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

Kody Pullen, the fiance of Laysa Grewell, who was killed in a head-on crash with Alex Ledoux in January 2024, speaks with MTN News after Ledoux pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
BOZEMAN — The man accused of driving the wrong way on the interstate in January 2024 and killing Laysa Grewell of Belgrade, changed his plea to guilty on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Alexander Ledoux pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and criminal endangerment. He pleaded no contest to fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

Court documents allege Ledoux was drunk when he drove his SUV at a high rate of speed the wrong way on I-90 for approximately 20 miles before colliding with 22-year-old Grewell on Jan. 4, 2024.

Ledoux had previously entered a plea of not guilty in April 2024. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2024.

