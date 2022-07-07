Alberton man sentenced for trafficking controlled substances

MISSOULA - A man who admitted to dealing controlled substances in the Missoula area was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Jamie Scott Chandler, 48, of Alberton, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

The government alleged in court documents that Chandler distributed methamphetamine and heroin in the Missoula area from about January 2019 through June 2021.

Officers with the Missoula Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole arrested Chandler on June 29, 2021, in Missoula County on a state warrant.

Officers searched Chandler’s backpack and recovered heroin, meth, packaging materials, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

When interviewed, Chandler told law enforcement that he had obtained drugs and provided drugs to others and had purchased the drugs found in his backpack.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.

