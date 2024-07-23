Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Anaconda law enforcement seeking info on suspect vehicle from high-speed chase

anaconda pd suspect car.jpg
Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement
anaconda pd suspect car.jpg
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jul 23, 2024

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement is asking the public for any information on a suspect vehicle that allegedly led officers on a high-speed pursuit Sunday evening.

According to a social media post, the chase reached speeds of 150 miles per hour, causing a substantial risk of serious injury to others on the road.

anaconda pd suspect car.jpg

Anyone with information about the pictured vehicle is asked to send a message via the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Facebook page or call 406-563-5241 to speak with Lt. Det. Staley or Officer Nelson.

No further details about the vehicle or the incident were released. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader