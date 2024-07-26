Anaconda law enforcement seeks 2 people in connection with high-speed chase

The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center (ADLC) is asking the public for help identifying two individuals in connection with a high-speed chase on Sunday.

ADLC posted pictures of the two people on social media and said they're believed to be out of the Billings area with connections to Phillipsburg.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement

Anyone who knows these individuals and has contact information for them is asked to contact Lt. Det. Staley at 406-563-5241.

The chase on Sunday reached speeds of 150 miles per hour as police pursued the driver from Anaconda to Butte.

ADLC thanked the public for numerous tips initially received in response to a post about the vehicle in the chase.

No further details about the individuals being sought were released. We will continue to keep you updated as we get more information.