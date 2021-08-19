Watch
Anaconda man arrested for reported drive-by shooting

ANACONDA — An Anaconda man is jailed in connection with a drive-by shooting in Anaconda last week.

Philip Sundberg, 44, faces four felony counts each of criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon.

He is accused of firing multiple shots from a high-powered rifle at an occupied home in the 1000th block of E. 4th Street on Aug. 11. according to Anaconda Detective Kyle Staley.

Anaconda police arrested Sundberg at his home early the morning of Aug. 12th.

Staley said a witness described the vehicle involved in the shooting and police traced it back to Sundberg. Police suspect the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.

Sundberg is accused of firing six shots from an SKS semi-automatic rifle and three shots hit an occupied home. No one was injured in the shooting.

Sundberg remains jailed Thursday.

