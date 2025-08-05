ANACONDA — People in the small town of Anaconda are concerned for their safety as the manhunt continues for the person suspected of fatally shooting four people in a local bar.

A local pawn shop said they had a few people come in immediately after the shooting, looking for firearms that they could easily carry for personal protection.

Watch: Anaconda residents seek firearms for protection after bar shooting

Anaconda shooting fugitive spurs some residents to buy guns for protection

“It’s a nice little something you can just throw in your waistband or tuck in your pocket that you’re not going to be too worried about,” said Andrew Hartwig as he displayed a handgun.

The owner of Anaconda Pawn said about three or four people purchased handguns from his store the same day a man entered the Owl Bar and shot and killed four people. He believes the shooting motivated the purchases.

“The vibe off the people that came in was, ‘Alright, I’ve got the one I keep in the truck, but what if I’m somewhere and something like this happens again. I’d rather have one on me'," said Hartwig.

Investigators are searching for Michael Brown, whom they suspect killed a bartender and three patrons in the bar the morning of August 1 and has been hiding out in the wooded area west of town.

Some residents believe it’s better to carry a gun and not need it than not to have a gun and need it.

“Life is short and you only live once and you never know when someone like that will pop up out of nowhere, even in places like this where it never happens,” said Anaconda resident Andrew James.

Joe Kovacich stopped in the pawn shop recently, but not to purchase a gun. He just wanted to pawn his chainsaw.

“I don’t have a gun. I’m 77, if it’s my time to go I’m ready to go,” said Kovacich.

All agree the recent shooting is a tragedy for the small community.

“We had a group of customers that came in that day and it was too bad he didn’t want in somewhere like this, where we have the means to defend ourselves, and that’s kind of where we’re at is we just want to see justice,” said Hartwig.