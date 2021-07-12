Arrest made after road rage incident turns to crash in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — One man was arrested in downtown Billings on Sunday after a road rage incident caused him to roll his pickup, narrowly avoiding a stopped motorcyclist, at the intersection of North 30th Street and Montana Avenue, according to Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge The damage done to a pickup after a rollover crash in downtown Billings.

Around 3:55 p.m., a blue Ford pickup and a silver passenger car had an altercation on the road, with the drivers making obscene gestures at each other while traveling eastbound on Montana Avenue at a high rate of speed, Cagle said.

The truck was chasing the other car, according to Cagle.

The truck was traveling in the right-hand lane, approaching a stop light at North 30th Street and didn't see a motorcyclist in the lane waiting for the light to turn green, Cagle said.

To avoid the motorcyclist, the truck's driver moved the vehicle onto the sidewalk, struck two concrete planters and rolled the truck. The vehicle came to rest on its roof east of the intersection.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge The intersection of Montana Avenue and North 30th Street in downtown Billings was closed for a short time Sunday while police investigated a road rage incident that turned into a crash.

The truck's driver was arrested with charges of DUI and will likely have additional charges following an investigation, Cagle said. Two other men inside the truck were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A woman also inside the truck at the time of the crash received no injuries, Cagle said.

The other silver car involved in the road rage incident left the scene before authorities arrived and police weren't able to identify the vehicle, Cagle said.