Attempted homicide suspect arrested near Bozeman

UPDATE: 1:09 p.m. - July 24, 2024

The suspect who led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a brief, high-speed chase on Tuesday has been identified as 63-year-old Kevin D. Wilde of Utah.

Wilde appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on local charges on Wednesday, July 24. He is additionally being held on a limited extradition warrant for the attempted homicide charges in Utah.

According to charging documents, Wilde fled from law enforcement, driving more than 100 miles per hour east on Huffine Lane.

After troopers brought his vehicle to a stop, charging documents say Wilde attempted to shoot himself with a small caliber rifle. The weapon reportedly failed to fire, and Wilde surrendered to law enforcement.

In court on Wednesday, Wilde's bond was set at $10,000 for charges of criminal endangerment and fleeing from law enforcement. He remains in custody pending extradition.

ORIGINAL REPORT

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a suspect in conjunction with an attempted homicide in Utah was arrested on Huffine Lane near Four Corners on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

MHP said in a press release dispatch received a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) report from Idaho at approximately 10:30 a.m. According to the release, the BOLO report was for a possibly armed suspect wanted in conjunction with an attempted homicide in Summit County, Utah.

Watch the moment MHP troopers arrest the suspect on Huffine Lane:

Attempted homicide suspect out of Idaho arrested between Bozeman and Four Corners

Around 11:15 a.m., troopers reportedly located the vehicle on Highway 191 outside of Four Corners. The driver initially pulled over on Huffine Lane when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and then fled at a high rate of speed toward Bozeman.

During the pursuit that followed, troopers were able to successfully perform a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect vehicle to stop, ending the pursuit.

The release said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

No further details were released. We will update you when we get more information.