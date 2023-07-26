Attempted real estate fraud investigated in Polson

POLSON – The Polson Police Department is investigating incidents of attempted real estate fraud.

The real estate scam appears to be targeting vacant lots owned by people residing outside of Polson City limits, according to a news release.

Polson Interim Chief of Police George Simpson says the suspects have attempted to conduct real estate business over the telephone and in some cases have attempted to pass fake identification documents to real estate agents and other property officials.

The suspects are impersonating property owners and attempting to sell their lots, according to Simpson.

“We are diligently investigating this matter and working hard to bring this case to a close. While the investigation is ongoing, we felt the need to inform the community,” Simpson stated.

Simpson added that people should work with their agent, realtor, title company, building officials, and other property professionals to ensure property and identity documents are authentic.

People who have questions or suspicions about authenticity should contact local law enforcement.

Anyone with information about recent real estate fraud attempts or transactions is asked to contact Detective Cooper with the Polson Police Department at 406-883-7301 or via email at kcooper@cityofpolson.com.