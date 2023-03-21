Authorities identify Great Falls homicide victim

GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner has identified the person who died on March 16, 2023, as 35-year-old Gerald Stillsmoking of Great Falls.

He was found on the ground near 10th Avenue South and 15th Street South next to the north-side Town Pump.

An autopsy at the State Crime Lab in Missoula determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide.

The Great Falls Police Department is continuing to investigate. At this point, the GFPD has not indicated whether or not a suspect arrested.

We will update you if we get more information.