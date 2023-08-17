Authorities identify man killed in fatal Kalispell attack

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who died after being attacked in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to a reported assault at Third Ave EN and East Railroad Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2023.

Brian Radabah, 32, of Kalispell was taken to Logan Health Kalispell where he died the following day.

Radabah's body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for a forensic autopsy.

The Kalispell Police Department is continuing to investigate the fatal assault.