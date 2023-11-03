Watch Now
Authorities searching for 'active shooter' in Glendive

Glendive shooter map.png
Posted at 6:33 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 20:33:42-04

Authorities are searching for an active shooter Thursday night in Glendive.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says authorities are looking for a suspect near Marsh Road.

The sheriff's office said there are multiple victims of the shooting, which happened just before 4 p.m. in a field in a rural area near Marsh Road.

Dawson County Community College is on lockdown - as are all Glendive Public Schools facilities.

Residents within a 10-mile radius of 621 Marsh Road are being asked to lock their doors and stay inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

